Porsche Hand PDK To 718 Cayman GT4, Spyder and GTS 4.0

Porsche announced some changes to the 2021 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman and headlining these changes was the announcement that the much-awaited PDK for six-cylinder models is also arriving.

Personally we don’t think this should be offered for the GT4 and Spyder but if you do decide to tick this box, then your sports car will be substantially faster.

The 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 will now be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h half a second faster, in 3.9 seconds. They reach the 200 km/h mark in 13.4 seconds (0.4 seconds faster). The 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0, both with 294 kW, also improve in the standard sprint from 0 to 100 km/h by half a second to 4.0 seconds, and reach the 200 km/h mark in 13.7 seconds (0.4 seconds faster compared with the manual transmission).

Apart from more torque, the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder get more traction when equipped with PDK. This is due to the limited-slip differential operating with higher locking values than with manual transmission: 30 percent in traction and 37 percent in overrun.

The GTS 4.0 models come standard with Sport Chrono Package, with an additional Sport Response button added to the steering wheel of those who’ll go for the PDK. Of course, the Auto Blip button found on the manual 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder will be replaced with a PDK Sport button.