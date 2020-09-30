WEC Cuts Kyalami 6 Hour Race From 2021 Calendar

Photo Copyright 2020 Harry Parvin/AdrenalMedia.com

Straight after the success of the Kyalami 9 Hour, The FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) confirmed that Kyalami would host a 6-hour race on the 6th of February 2021.

Unfortunately the updated 2021 FIA WEC Calendar shows no sign of a Kyalami race with the first race happening in the States in the middle of March.

Not only will we miss out on the crazy LMP1, LMP2 and LMGTE PRO cars but also the brand new LM Hypercar creations which will see some of the most exotic machines in the world battling it out on the tracks around the world in race spec.

Gérard Neveu, CEO of the WEC: “We listened to our manufacturers, teams and partners and responded with a calendar featuring fewer events than in the past to allow them all time to deal with the current economic crisis. We will revise this upwards again in the future, as and when the health situation and the economy allows us to do so – hopefully from 2022 onwards. The calendar also takes into account our logistical road map as it provides our teams with the most cost-effective package possible.”

Does that mean the Kyalami 9 Hour is facing the same fate? We will have to wait and see what happens over the next month or so but it all depends on how international travel progresses during Level 1 of the national lockdown.