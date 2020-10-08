8 McLaren 765LT Coupé Units Headed for South Africa

The reviews have been pouring in for the latest LT variant from Woking so what can we expect locally on the McLaren 765LT front?

McLaren South Africa has confirmed that we have been allocated eight units out of the 765 unit production run with the first set to arrive in December this year.

Pricing is very hard to fix with the huge fluctuations in exchange rate but at the time of writing, the base price is approximately R9 million.

The combination of the lightweight (1,229kg at minimum dry weight) and the 755 hp (563 kW) 800 Nm 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 McLaren engine underpins the incredible acceleration of the 765LT.

Launch off the line and you will hit 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds but if you keep your foot flat you will hit 200 km/h just 4.2 seconds after that (7 seconds in total from standstill). That is as fast as a Ferrari LaFerrari and faster than the Porsche 918 Spyder.