NewsSouth Africa

8 McLaren 765LT Coupé Units Headed for South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

The reviews have been pouring in for the latest LT variant from Woking so what can we expect locally on the McLaren 765LT front?

McLaren South Africa has confirmed that we have been allocated eight units out of the 765 unit production run with the first set to arrive in December this year.

Related Posts

This McLaren Speedtail Paintjob Costs Over R2 Million

McLaren Elva Production Chopped To 149 Units, Just One…

Pricing is very hard to fix with the huge fluctuations in exchange rate but at the time of writing, the base price is approximately R9 million.

The combination of the lightweight (1,229kg at minimum dry weight) and the 755 hp (563 kW) 800 Nm 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 McLaren engine underpins the incredible acceleration of the 765LT.

Launch off the line and you will hit 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds but if you keep your foot flat you will hit 200 km/h just 4.2 seconds after that (7 seconds in total from standstill). That is as fast as a Ferrari LaFerrari and faster than the Porsche 918 Spyder.

You might also like
News

This McLaren Speedtail Paintjob Costs Over R2 Million

News

McLaren Elva Production Chopped To 149 Units, Just One Coming to South Africa

News

McLaren 765LT Can Hit 200 km/h In Just 7 Seconds, Production Underway

News

Porsche 911 Turbo S Embarrasses McLaren 600 LT Spider in Drag Race

News

McLaren Reveal 5 Special Senna GTR LMs To Celebrate 1995 Le Mans 24 Hours

News

Watch Bonkers McLaren Senna GTR Smash A Hillclimb

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us