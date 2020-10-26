NewsTuningVideo

G-Power G5M Hurricane RR Has A Top Speed Of 366 km/h

By Zero2Turbo

The folks over at G-Power have just revealed the G5M Hurricane RR which they claim is the fastest sedan in the world.

When the BMW M5 leaves the factory, the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 delivers 460 kW (in Competition guise) and 750 Nm of torque but now the G-Power variant delivers a radical 888 hp (662 kW) and 1,050 Nm of torque.

This power gain has been achieved through a combination of software and hardware upgrades including forged pistons and modified connecting rods as well as a larger radiator and reinforced drivetrain.

The factory turbochargers have been replaced by larger ones along with a bigger intake. Furthermore, G-Power fitted their stainless-steel exhaust system with four carbon-coated 101 mm tailpipes, which adjoin the turbochargers via downpipes with sports catalytic converters.

To finish it off, they installed their GP-900 performance software.

Visual changes include a set of 21-inch Hurricane RR forged alloy wheels, a set of lowering springs and a striking GP Venturi carbon engine hood which, thanks to its “Dynamic Venting” technology, the hood optimizes airflow in and out of the engine bay.

The whole package will set you back €115,000 (in Germany).

