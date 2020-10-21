GMC Hummer Truck EV Revealed With 986 HP (735 kW) and Over 15,000 Nm of Torque

General Motors has finally taken the covers off the GMC Hummer EV seeing the revival of the nameplate since production of the ICE version stopped in 2009.

General Motors claim it will offer “unprecedented off-road capability and extraordinary on-road performance” and we tend to believe that as it packs an estimated 986 hp (735 kW) and 15,591 Nm (11,500 lb-ft) of torque from three motors built into two drive units.

This output should be good enough to throw the truck to 100 km/h in around 3 seconds thanks to power being sent to all four wheels using an e4WD system, with torque vectoring used to distribute it as needed.

Al Oppenheiser, the Hummer EV’s chief engineer, claimed the vehicle would be “an absolute off-road beast”, with the e4WD system giving it “manoeuvrability unlike anything GM has ever offered before”. This in part is thanks to the four-wheel-steering, which offers a new Crab Walk mode allowing the Hummer to travel diagonally at low speeds.

The Hummer EV features adaptive air suspension, with ‘Extract Mode2’ system that can lift the ride height by 149 mm to help navigate some off-road terrain. As standard, it sits on 35-inch off-road tyres, although it can accommodate 37-inch.

There is a camera fest too with as many as 18 different views including underneath the vehicle to aid with visibility.

The Hummer EV will be built at GM’s Hamtramck factory in Detroit, which has recently been converted for EV production. The machine will be followed by a range of Hummer-branded electric vehicles, likely beginning with an SUV.