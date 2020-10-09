Lamborghini’s Essenza SCV12 Sounds Outrageous During Testing

The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is a track-only toy so you will not see one on the roads (legally) but it will also be a rare sight on tracks as only 40 units will ever be built.

Just 40 customers around the world will be able to get their hands on one but you will be purchasing the most powerful V12 from Lamborghini ever with 819 hp (610 kW) on tap. The power output actually rises thanks to a ram effect at high speeds.

YouTuber 19Bozzy92 was given access to the testing at Monza and the video below speaks for itself so pop on those headphones and enjoy the heavenly sound of a screaming naturally-aspirated Lamborghini V12.

Buying one will grant you access to an exclusive club which will give you access to special programs to drive your hypercar on the most prestigious circuits in the world. The program includes storage service in a new hangar built in Sant’Agata Bolognese for the Essenza SCV12 club. Each car will have a personalized garage and dedicated resources, including webcams to allow customers to monitor their cars 24 hours a day using an app.