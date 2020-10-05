Manhart MH4 GTR Is A 700 HP BMW M4 DTM Champ Edition

Manhart Performance has taken the covers off their creation known as the MH4 GTR but to translate it is their take on the limited-edition BMW M4 DTM Champion Edition.

BMW built the special edition in 2016 to celebrate Marco Wittmann claiming the DTM championship. Just 200 were built making the MH4 GTR a very rare creation.

In standard spec, the 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six develops 493 hp (367 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque. In this spec, you get a whopping 698 hp (520 kW) and 980 Nm (723 lb-ft) of torque thanks to a remapped ECU, a new intercooler, carbon intake, aluminium charge pipes, race downpipes, and a stainless steel exhaust.

The tuner also tweaked the dual-clutch transmission to handle the substantial increase in power.

The exterior changes include a new front splitter, carbon fibre diffuser and a huge rear wing as well as a set of 20-inch Manhart Concave One wheels.

Inside the steering wheel is lathered in Alcantra and carbon while the normal seats have been replaced with Recaro buckets.

No mention on performance numbers but you can be sure that things have improved here especially once those rear wheels hook into the tarmac. That may take a while considering the amount of torque has almost doubled.