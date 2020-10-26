Russian YouTuber Sets His Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S On Fire

Last year we saw an unhappy Russian drop his Mercedes-AMG G63 from a helicopter and now it seems another Russian is angry with the German product, this time the 4-Door GT 63 S.

Mikhail Litvin is a Russian vlogger who had a constant battle with a Mercedes dealer where he purchased his Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S.

According to various reports, his 4-door coupé constantly broke down since he got it and the dealer did not take accountability. He allegedly sent his car to the dealer five times already – in all instances the dealer would find excuses to not repair the vehicle or just kept his car for a couple of weeks without fixing it.

It only seems natural to pour fuel all over the car and send it to a fiery death. Well for this owner at least.