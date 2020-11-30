Toyota GR Yaris Coming To South Africa In 2021

Toyota South Africa has finally officially confirmed that the impressive little GR Yaris will be touching down in our country next year.

Under the little hood sits a little 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbo developing 268 hp (200 kW) and 370 Nm of torque allowing it to sprint to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

Only a six-speed manual with rev-matching function is available to suit the sporty number. Drive is via all four wheels with a Torsen limited-slip differential on each axle. There are three drive modes for the driver to choose from: Normal splitting torque 60:40 between the front and rear; Sport (30:70) and Track (50:50).

This hot hatch weighs just 1,280 kg which means it has a better power-to-weight ratio than the likes of the Volkswagen Golf GTI and Hyundai i30N. The pint-sized proportions help with this low weight but the use of aluminium panels for the bonnet, doors and rear hatch, and a carbon-fibre roof certainly help.

Local introduction is currently targeted as mid-2021. Detailed specifications, pricing and model line-up information will be released closer to introduction timing.

We are expecting this model to come in around the R600k mark.