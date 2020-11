Earlier this year we saw the first Bugatti Divo to arrive in USA getting a sweet unboxing video from Miller Motorcars and they have not disappointed with another video of the R90 million hypercar.

The Bugatti Divo featured in this particular video is unique matte blue exposed carbon fibre example of the Divo, which is why it needs to make such a dramatic entry.

As a reminder, the Divo is based on the Chiron but focuses on improving handling as opposed to outright speed.