AC Schnitzer Styling Kit Actually Works With The New BMW 4 Series

Yes, we get it the all-new BMW 4 Series front end is controversial but there are plenty people out there who will buy and have bought it so why not give it a little more presence with the AC Schnitzer offering?

The instant eye-catching element is the AC1 light alloy wheels available in 19-inch and 20-inch with a BiColour Silver/Anthracite or just Anthracite finish. The spring kits drop the Coupé by 30 mm (1.18 inches), while the Sports suspension shaves off a further 20 to 30 mm (0.79 – 1.18 inches).

The body components include a front spoiler, rear roof spoiler, rear skirt protection foil, side skirts and a rear spoiler finished in carbon fibre. Also available is the “Sport” tailpipe trim, either chromed, black or carbon.

Inside, you get aluminium gear shift paddles, aluminium pedals and footrest, plus a keyholder.

Performance upgrades are in the pipeline as well as a custom exhaust which will ramp up the output.

As you can see the end result is a lot more aggressive and with that gargantuan grille upfront, it actually seems to work quite well. Does this work better in your eyes or would you stick with stock?