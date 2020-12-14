Bugatti Exhibiting The R280 Million La Voiture Noire In Molsheim City Centre

At this time of year, you will more than likely find Christmas trees and festive lights in city centres around the world but for Molsheim in France, it is not just about the Christmas tree.

In order to maintain a certain level of festivity, Bugatti decided to offer a special presentation that will be on exhibit right next to the beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Since last week, passers-by have been able to marvel at the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, safely locked in a glass container.

“I am very grateful to Bugatti for this wonderful gift to our city. Now all residents of Molsheim have the very special opportunity to admire this unique masterpiece, the “La Voiture Noire”, of which Ettore Bugatti would certainly have been very proud,” says Laurent Furst, Mayor of Molsheim at the inauguration of the glass container last week.

To refresh your memory, the one-off model was revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show where we were informed it sold for $18.68 million which is around R200 million at today’s exchange rate. To our knowledge, that makes it the most expensive new car ever nudging out the Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta.

The piece of automotive history pays homage to the legendary Type 57 SC Atlantic by Jean Bugatti, which went missing at the beginning of World War II and was never found again.