BMW M5 CS Is Official With 5 Units Heading For South Africa

Even sportier, even more luxurious, even more exclusive: BMW M is expanding its ranks of ultra-sporty CS models with the introduction of the BMW M5 CS.

The bonnet, front splitter, exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, M Power engine compartment cover and intake silencer are made from carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) in an effort to save weight.

The L-shaped light tubes of the BMW Laser headlights illuminate yellow instead of white when low beam, high beam or the Welcome Light is switched on, bringing successful GT racing cars to mind.

The BMW kidney grille surround on the BMW M5 CS, the “M5 CS” badges on the kidney grille, the M gills on the front wings and the boot lid are finished in the bold colour shade Gold Bronze, as are the 20‑inch M forged wheels in Y-spoke design.

The 4.4-litre V8 engine delivers a whopping 626 hp (467 kW) making it the most powerful car in the history of BMW M. Standard features include the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which also offers a 2WD mode for pure rear-wheel drive.

70 kg has been saved thanks to the use of all the carbon mentioned above as well as some M Carbon seats. With this power gain and weight loss, the M5 CS is able to sprint to 100 km/h in 3 seconds flat and will hit 200 km/h just 7.4 seconds later (10.4s from zero).

Available alongside the Brands Hatch Grey metallic paint shade are the exclusive BMW Individual matt paint finishes Frozen Brands Hatch Grey metallic and Frozen Deep Green metallic.

The BMW M5 CS will arrive in South Africa around June this year with just 5 units earmarked for local soil. All 5 will be the same colour which will likely be the Frozen Deep Green metallic seen in the press shots. Pricing will be available by the end of Q1 but do not expect change from R3.5m or so.