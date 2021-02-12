News

Entire Mercedes C-Class Lineup To Pack Four-Cylinder Engines (including all AMGs)

By Zero2Turbo

A new report out of the US of A claims that Mercedes-Benz will be ditching the six and eight-cylinder engines from the upcoming C-Class range.

This confirms the initial reports regarding the C63 but it seems even the C43 will lose its six-cylinder too.

The all-new 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is set to be revealed later this month, and it’s expected all variants, including the AMG hero cars, will be powered by a four-cylinder engine with varying levels of hybridisation.

The new C-Class will be fully revealed on the 23rd of February and Mercedes South Africa has already confirmed the sedan will again be produced in East London.

Source Car and Driver
