Has The 245 kW Volkswagen Golf R Plus Been Confirmed by Accident?

It seems the rumoured Golf R Plus is happening after all thanks to the discovery of some crucial information inside the British owner’s manual for the Mk8 Golf.

As you will see below, page 347 of the Volkswagen manual lists a Golf R variant with 245 kW and 420 Nm. That is only 10 kW more than the current Golf R but could end up being the rumoured Golf R Plus.

The torque figure is the same 420Nm the base Golf R musters, which hints that either the six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic isn’t able to handle any more.

After this discovery we can expect to hear from Volkswagen soon but perhaps it is simply a more powerful tune which could be offered in non-European markets with less restrictive emissions regulations.