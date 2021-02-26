New VW Golf R Shows Mercedes-AMG A35 and BMW M135i Flames In Drag Race

The new Volkswagen Golf 8 R is bound to be a sales success around the world but how does it stack up against its direct competitors like the BMW M135i xDrive and Mercedes-AMG A35?

YouTuber, Archie Hamilton Racing has put together a video showing the capabilities of all three cars, but as the title suggests, there is a very clear winner.

On paper these are three very closely matched cars but we all know that theory does not always translate into reality.

As a reminder, all cars pack a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine with the Golf R delivering 235 kW and 430 Nm while the BMW sends out 225 kW and 450 Nm and the Merc 225 kW and 400 Nm.