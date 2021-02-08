Novitec McLaren 765LT Packs 855 HP (629 kW) and Lots Of Carbon

The McLaren 765LT is pretty much as fast as anyone would want to go in a road-going car but the folks from Novitec continue to want more and this is exactly what they have done right here.

The tuner offers three different stages of tune with the most potent offering coming from the Performance Stage 2 upgrade. Thanks to the plug-and-play N-Tronic control unit, the Woking weapon will deliver 855 hp (629 kW) and 898 Nm (662 lb-ft) of torque. This performance gain allows the supercar (hypercar to some) to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.5 seconds and 200 km/h (124 mph) in 6.5 seconds.

Visually you will find a plethora of carbon fibre components including the carbon inserts for the headlights, carbon rocker panels, air intakes, roof scoop, hood, trunk lid, and more.

To improve the soundtrack, Novitec will offer you a high-performance Inconel exhaust, which customers can further improve with 999 fine-gold plating.

The staggered MC3 wheels were developed with Vossen and are available in a whopping 72 different colours in a brushed or polished finish.