Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition Gets More Aero and Power

Earlier this month, Aston Martin revealed their new safety car for Formula 1 which was a tweaked Vantage and it seems the general public will also be able to buy it with the introduction of the Vantage F1 Edition.

Just like the safety car, the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine of AMG origins has been massaged to deliver 528 hp (394 kW) and 685 Nm (505 lb-ft) of torque which Aston Martin claims that it is “sustained for longer to further increase tractability and in-gear urgency.” The engineers have also fiddled with the eight-speed automatic transmission for quicker gear changes and a more direct feel.

This uprated edition also gets a chassis improvement thanks to changes made to the suspension and steering.

The Vantage F1 Edition also sports some 21-inch wheels as well as a new aerodynamic package which not only grabs attention but also adds 200 kg of downforce at top speed.

The F1 Edition comes finished in Aston Martin Racing Green to match the Safety Car or you can have it in Lunar White and Jet Black, with a choice between a gloss or satin finish.

Aston Martin will sell the Vantage F1 Edition also as a roadster and it’s already taking orders for both body styles.

Slap some lights on the roof and you have your very own F1 Safety Car.