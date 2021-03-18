Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback Pricing for South Africa

The ‘new’ Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback have touched down in South Africa and we are sure there are plenty of you wondering what these twin-turbo V8’s will retail for come launch on the 1st of April.

Audi RS 6 Avant TFSI quattro: R2,070,000

Audi RS 7 Sportback TFSI quattro: R2,173,500

The prices above are inclusive of all taxes and come standard with a five year Audi Freeway Plan.

The 4.0 TFSI in the new Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback produces 441 kW and delivers 800 Nm of torque within a broad range from 2,050 to 4,500 rpm. The high-performance models will sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.6 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h; this can be increased to 280 km/h with the RS Dynamic package.