Bentley Continental GT Speed Revealed Packing 650 HP (485 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

Bentley took the covers off the new Continental GT Speed last week which now becomes the most dynamic road car in the company’s 101-year history.

Cosmetically the GT Speed gets slightly more aggressive looks with the grille, lower bumper air intakes, and side sills wearing a Dark Tint finish.

The magnificent 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 has been massaged to deliver 650 hp (485 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft). Thanks to this extra grunt, it can sprint to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and go on to a top speed of 335 km/h (208 mph).

Bentley did not simply give it more power because you need some tweaks to handle the extra power and then some more to make it the most dynamic car they have ever offered.

The eight-speed dual-clutch transmission was updated to respond quicker and with more aggression, specifically in Sport mode. The gearbox reportedly shifts twice as quickly as the same setup in the standard Continental GT.

Improved handling and dynamics is thanks to the suspension and steering being reworked. A new Electronic All-Wheel Steering function improves agility by moving the front and rear wheels in opposite directions at moderate speeds, while all four wheels turn in the same direction at extremely high speeds to improve stability.

Inside you will find a unique two-tone leather and Alcantara treatment that covers the seats, steering wheel, and portions of the dash.

 

