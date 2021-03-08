Daytona Appointed Koenigsegg Automotive Representative in South Africa

Christian von Koenigsegg began his journey back in 1994 as a 22-year-old with a dream to create the perfect supercar. Fast forward to 2021 and not only has the company produced some of the finest super and hyper cars in the world, but it is also now officially available in South Africa after Daytona (Pty) Ltd was appointed as the official dealership and representative in South Africa.

With the new Daytona partnership, the Koenigsegg dealership network consists of 40 dealers worldwide.

Will we see the mighty Jesko making an appearance in South Africa? We can only hope but as always, we will keep you updated.

“Koenigsegg represents the pinnacle of performance Megacars, which is why being selected at the dealer of choice in Southern Africa is such a huge honour. We strongly believe that our clients will be excited to have this brand represented in South Africa, and have no doubt that the partnership will grow from strength to strength under our portfolio,” said Justin Divaris, CEO of Daytona (sole importers of Aston Martin, Lotus, McLaren, Pagani & Rolls-Royce).

“We are delighted to welcome Daytona to the Koenigsegg family. Our philosophy is one focused on performance, not only in terms of power and speed, but in every deliverable and this extends to the selection of our representatives around the world. We believe we share a common view on the importance of a personal, professional and dynamic approach to service necessary in this segment.” – says Andreas Petré, Sales Director (Koenigsegg Automotive AB).