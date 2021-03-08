Maserati MC20 Handed Exclusive ARIA Carbon Fibre Aero Kit by 7 Designs

The Maserati MC20 is the first big step in the Maserati come back and things are looking even better especially when you can fit it with a new aero kit as seen here.

The carbon fibre ARIA Aero kit by 7 Designs invigorates the racing spirit the MC20 was hiding from the factory. ​ Pure and powerful lines were inspired by the most track-focused vehicles to bring true racing DNA to the MC20.

Each body panel creates one complete package that is not only breathtaking but aerodynamically functional for performance.

The ARIA Aero Kit is a limited production run of just 25 units worldwide so you would need to act fast to secure one if you fancy this.

As a reminder, the new twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 unit delivers a potent 621 hp (463 kW) and 729 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque. This is routed through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission which allows the Modena-made machine to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 323 km/h (201 mph).