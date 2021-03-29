NewsTuning

Wild Exposed Carbon Fibre McLaren 720S Makes Use Of 3D-Printed Parts

By Zero2Turbo

1016 Industries is one of the tuning companies pushing hard to implement 3D printing as a scalable method for creating aftermarket offerings. The company’s latest step forward is this modified McLaren 720s that combines an exposed carbon fibre body with a variety of 3D-printed components.

The teal accents have been used to break up the exposed carbon fibre and actually accentuate the lines of the body. The 3D-printed components include the inner bumper structures, aerodynamic ducting, and linkages in the wing.

Related Posts

McLaren F1 Paraphernalia Headed to Auction Including R200k…

McLaren 720S GT3X Takes Track Focus To A New Level

These updates result in the 720S shedding a substantial 122 kg which is around 9% of the stock supercar weight.

The owner is 1016 Industries CEO Peter Northrop and exists as a fully functioning example of what the company can do with carbon fibre and 3D printing.

“It’s no secret that 3D printing presents a dynamic case for more nimble manufacturing, but the technology has also allowed our engineers to realize drastic improvements to the quality and precision of each functional part. The 000 custom represents an industry first, and while we are incredibly proud of what we achieved here, this is just the beginning,” Northrop said.

You might also like
News

McLaren F1 Paraphernalia Headed to Auction Including R200k Toolkit

News

McLaren 720S GT3X Takes Track Focus To A New Level

News

Hennessey Crank McLaren 765LT Up To 1,000 HP (745 kW)

News

‘R300 Million’ McLaren F1 Is Up For Sale in The United States

News

Ferrari F8 Tributo Looks Tantalizing With 1016 Industries 3D-Printed Carbon Aero Kit

News

McLaren Artura Supercar Revealed With 671 HP (500 kW) of V6 Hybrid Power

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us