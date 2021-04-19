News

2021 MotoGP BMW M Award Is The BMW M5 CS

By Zero2Turbo

Since 2003, BMW has been handing out special prizes to the fastest MotoGP qualification rider and has since been called the BMW M Award.

This year, the lucky rider will be handed the keys to the mighty M5 CS which is a very rare car in itself, to begin with.

Related Posts

BMW M3 and M4 Competition Officially Launched with xDrive

Daehler Tuning Turns Wick Up On BMW 128ti

“The BMW M5 CS has been in action as one of our new MotoGP safety cars since the season-opener in Qatar. As such, it was an obvious decision for us to offer its production counterpart as the prize for the 2021 BMW M Award,” said Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M.

The rider who has picked up the most points at the end of the season wins the coveted BMW M Award. The record holder is Marc Márquez, who already claimed the BMW M Award seven times in a row from 2013 to 2019. Last season, in 2020, Frenchman Fabio Quartararo joined the winners’ list for the first time.

You might also like
News

BMW M3 and M4 Competition Officially Launched with xDrive

News

Daehler Tuning Turns Wick Up On BMW 128ti

News

You Can Also Add The Giant BMW Grille To Your F30 3 Series

News

Lightweight Performance BMW M2 Finale Edition Packs 731 HP (545 kW)

News

Now You Can Add The Giant Grille To Your BMW E60 5 Series

News

New VW Golf GTI Takes On BMW 128ti in Drag Race

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us