5 Fastest Electric Cars in the World 2021

One of the best features of almost any electric vehicle is its performance, mainly the acceleration figures. The EVs are capable of routinely beating the owners of high prized supercars since they can generate all of the torque instantly, which results in insane 0 to 60 mph times. However, even though your Tesla might be very quick, it is still slow compared to these five cars.

Aspark Owl

With 0 to 60 mph time of 1.69 seconds and a top speed of 249 mph, the Japanese electric hypercar bends the laws of physics and delivers insane performances that are out of this world. Unfortunately, so is its asking price, and if you want to be a proud owner of one of 50 that will be made, you will have to pay around 2.5 million pounds. The advertised range is 280 miles which is sufficient.

Rimac C_Two

Slightly slower and slightly cheaper, Rimac C_Two is a worthy adversary to Aspark Owl with its 1.85 seconds from 0 to 60 mph and 258 mph top speed if you can call those figures slow. And also, if you can call 2 million pounds a cheap price. However, due to a more powerful battery pack, Rimac can deliver over 1000 hp and 403 miles of range. The Croatian company has ambitious plans of building 150 examples in the next few years.

Tesla Roadster

With 0 to 60 mph time of 1.9 seconds, top speed of over 250 mph, and base price of 189,000 pounds, the 2021 Tesla Roadster sounds like an affordable way of entering the insane world of electric supercars. However, we feel that the most impressive thing about the upcoming Tesla sports car its 200 kWh battery pack (double the size of Model S P100D) and 620 miles of range. If Tesla manages to achieve those numbers in real life, it will be a game-changer, for sure.

Pininfarina Battista

From the outside, Pininfarina Battista is unique but remove its tailor-made Italian suit, and you will find a Rimac C_Two mechanics, electric motors, and battery pack. Even though the two share most of their mechanics, Battista is arguably a better-looking machine with a more famous name and design heritage. However, the performance is essential, and this latest Italian supercar can reach 60 mph in less than 2 seconds and go all the way to 217 mph top speed. Interestingly, the price is similar to Rimac’s – 2 million pounds and expected production of 150 examples.

Nio EP9

The rise of electric cars resulted in a very interesting Formula E racing series, and Nio Team decided to produce a road-going sports car. With limited production (just 16 examples) and a price of 2.5 million pounds, EP9 will be one of the most exclusive and expensive electric vehicles in 2021. Its performance is not stunning as its competitors, with 0 to 60 mph possible in 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 196 mph, but this is only half of the picture. Nio EP9 is designed to handle like a race car, so it holds an electric car record on the legendary Nurburgring track.

As you can see from the list above there are some seriously fast EVs currently available. Its amazing to think where the motor industry will be in 10/20 years. With charging already looking to move away from EV charging cables to wireless EV charging.