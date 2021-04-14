Daehler Tuning Turns Wick Up On BMW 128ti

The BMW 128ti is proof that power is not always the answer and that driving dynamics can be as rewarding if not more.

The VW Golf GTI competitor leaves the factory with 261 hp (195 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque – except for South Africa where we get a detuned version packing 241 hp (180 kW).

Daehler Tuning has managed to tweak the little Bimmer up to 308 hp (230 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) but while their goal was to make the hatch faster, they also needed to ensure it managed to send the power smoothly through the front wheels.

To make the engine more exciting, a new stainless steel exhaust system with CAN bus-controlled exhaust valves was fitted to allow for a deeper, throatier sound. The new exhaust also gets ceramic-coated 114mm tailpipes.

On the handling front, the 128ti has been gifted a Daehler-designed coilover suspension that not only lowers the ride height but also gives it sharper handling. The coilover setup is three-way adjustable; height, damper, and rebound; so you can perfectly tailor the suspension to your liking.

Bigger wheels can be fitted too as seen in the shots attached which lowers unsprung mass and gives it some more attitude on the road.

Apart from the wheels, there are some other cosmetic upgrades. There is a new front splitter, rear wing, side skirts, a new diffuser, and an asymmetrical racing stripe.