Hennessey Venom F5 Hit 200 mph During Testing On Half Power

The Hennessey Venom F5 wants to break records and it seems some solid progress is being made after the car recently finished some testing.

Hennessey Performance is exploring the aerodynamic properties of its Venom F5 hypercar in real-world situations and recently completed the first of three evaluation phases, achieving 200 mph in the process.

Hennessey Performance Chief engineer John Heinricy was the man behind the wheel and he confirmed that the car reached the speeds with zero issues. More importantly, for this stage of testing, the twin-turbo 6.6-litre V8 engine was dialled back to 900 horses (671 kW) which is about half of the 1,817 hp (1,355 kW) for which the bonkers mill is rated.

“Every part of our development program is focused on making the Venom F5 the best it can be before customer deliveries start towards the end of this year,” said Heinricy. “Our next phase is the most intense, concentrating on the car’s driving characteristics. We’ll split our testing between race tracks and Texas roads as we harvest data, refine every element, and perfect this monster of hypercars.”

Testing will continue with the focus on driver feedback and handling but the testing with the engine unleashing its full grunt will occur in the final testing phase. Perhaps we will see them execute a few top speed runs at this time.