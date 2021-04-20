NewsTuning

Mansory Go To Town On The Ferrari F8 Tributo

Mansory is back with another outlandish creation and as the title suggests it is called the F8XX based on the F8 Tributo from Ferrari.

The wild makeover not only includes a bold paint job and also a host of aero components but also a substantial power hike too.

Cosmetically, the supercar gets a new green and gold paint job and while this is certainly attention-seeking, the real drama comes from the carbon fibre body kit and in particular those wild rear wings. The tuner adds two separated L-shaped wings that look as if the middle sections had been removed. The car also receives a heavy dose of carbon fibre for the front splitter, rear diffusers, and side skirts.

Wrapping up the exterior is a set of gold-finished 21-inch front and 22-inch rear ultra-light forged wheels.

The Mansory tune cranks the 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 from 720 hp (536 kW) and 770 Nm (567 lb-ft) of torque to a potent 880 hp (656 kW) and 980 Nm (722 lb-ft). This enables the car to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.6 seconds while on its way to a 354 km/h (220-mph) top speed.

Inside you will be greeted with beige leather, white inserts and carbon trim. It sports a Mansory steering wheel wrapped in leather with Mansory logos embroidered throughout.

