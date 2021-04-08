New Porsche 911 GT3 Was Tested For 5,000 km at 300 km/h

The new Porsche 911 GT3 (992) is not that much more powerful than the predecessor but thanks to many hours of tweaking and testing, it is a lot faster.

12 seconds a lap faster around the Nurburgring to be precise and it is able to do it over and over again.

Endurance is important for Porsche and they have created a superbly capable performance machine that can go at full throttle for hours. Literally, and that’s not an exaggeration.

Porsche recently revealed some juicy information on the new 911 GT3 which included some of the facts and figures about the torturous testing it went through.

The most interesting bit was that they tested a prototype on a continuous stretch of more than 5,000 km (3,106 miles) at a constant speed of 300 km/h (186 mph) stopping only for fuel. The test was performed on the oval at Nardo in Italy and the car went through the evaluation “flawlessly.”

That is around 17 hours at full taps so your odd track day at your local circuit should almost be like a drop in the ocean for this motorsport-honed machine.

Porsche needed to make sure the engine could run for hours under heavy load so the engineers borrowed some knowledge from the 911 GT3 Cup race car. The oil system in the new 911 GT3 is pretty much identical to the company’s race cars and has a total of seven suction stages. “The engine in our 911 GT3 Cup race car essentially differs in respect of just two components: the exhaust system and the engine control unit. Everything else is identical,” explains Thomas Mader, a GT road car engine specialist at Porsche.