Rimac C_Two Hypercar Smashes Quarter-Mile In A Record 8.95 Seconds

By Zero2Turbo

It is almost time for the Rimac C_Two to enter production but that has not stopped company founder, Mate Rimac from sharing a sweet clip of the electric hypercar and its insane performance figures.

If we can call this version a production car then it has grabbed the production car quarter-mile record, completing the benchmark sprint in just 8.95 seconds – 0.45 seconds quicker than the 1,103 kW and 1,600Nm 8.0-litre W16 Bugatti Chiron.

The 0 to 100 km/h sprint was achieved in “only” 2.42 seconds which makes sense as Mate claimed that this prototype was only operating at 85 per cent power and launch control had not yet been activated.

The production version will reportedly deliver a combined 1,888 hp (1,408 kW) and 2,300 Nm to the road via its four motors. When operating at full power, Mate Rimac claims the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint will be conquered in just 1.97 seconds on the way to a top speed of 412 km/h.

They will only be building 150 units worldwide each with a starting price of $2.1 million and all have already been spoken for.

