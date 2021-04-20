See and Hear The Aston Martin Valkyrie At Full Taps

It feels like decades since we firsts heard about the Aston Martin Valkyrie and although the project has had its ups and downs, it seems their first halo hypercar is nearly ready to hit the streets.

The lead engineer on the Valkyrie project goes by the name of Nick Burns and he recently completed his time on the project and shared a few images and videos on his Instagram. There are some rather interesting videos and therefore we thought we’d share them with you guys.

Check out the post below and remember to swipe right to see and hear the naturally-aspirated V12 singing a sweet sweet chorus.