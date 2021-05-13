News

Aston Martin Scrapping Manual Gearbox

By Zero2Turbo

Aston Martin has enjoyed some success holding on to the do-it-yourself transmission but they will now be pulling the plug on all future manual transmissions.

Related Posts

Aston Martin Valhalla Ditches V6 For Mercedes-AMG Hybrid V8

See and Hear The Aston Martin Valkyrie At Full Taps

Aston Martin CEO, Tobias Moers noted that the manual gearbox found in the Aston Martin V8 Vantage AMR will be phased out ahead of next year’s big facelift and that the gearbox beloved of purists will be gone for good.

Previously Aston confirmed that the all-new Vanquish would come with a manual variant but clearly, those plans have changed.

Former CEO, Andy Palmer believed that offering a manual gearbox was considered a valuable use of resources as it offered a unique selling point for the brand. Under Moers’ stewardship, he no longer sees the value of it.

You might also like
News

Aston Martin Valhalla Ditches V6 For Mercedes-AMG Hybrid V8

News

See and Hear The Aston Martin Valkyrie At Full Taps

News

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition Gets More Aero and Power

News

Aston Martin Reveal New Safety and Medical Car For Formula 1

News

1980 Aston Martin Bulldog Will Attempt To Crack 200 MPH

News

Get a Free Aston Martin DBX When You Buy A New York Home (Apartment)

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us