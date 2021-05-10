Brabus 800 Is A Mercedes-AMG E 63 S With 788 HP (588 kW)

It was a matter of time until Brabus revealed their 800 package for the facelifted E 63 S and as expected, the tuner has taken an already extremely powerful sedan and given it even more grunt and some seriously sinister presence.

The murdered out Mercedes-AMG E 63 S sports quite a handful of carbon fibre aero components, which can be ordered in glossy or matte coating. You can of course add some Brabus wheels that measure up to 21 inches in diameter, accentuated by red embellishments. Inside, the updates include a variety of colours and materials, including wood, Alcantara, and genuine carbon inlays.

The twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 under the hood has been redone to deliver 788 hp (588 kW) and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque. This performance hike means the sedan will sprint to 100 km/h in 3 seconds flat while running to an electronically limited top speed of 300 km/h (186 mph).

With the extra grunt and aero upgrades, Brabus has also improved the handling with air suspension allowing ride-height lowering by ten or twenty millimetres, which depends on the drive mode.