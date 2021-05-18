Could We See A BMW M3/M4 Evo Sport and Evo Track?

BMW’s new M3 and M4 are proving to be a great success already with demand soaring the world over.

Some test mules have been spotted recently and a recent patent discovery by CarBuzz has us all hot under the collar.

BMW M has already hinted that they will be revealing something special for its 50th birthday next year which could well be the return of a name from its heritage.

We originally thought this would be the revival of the CSL (Coupe Sport Lightweight) nameplate but this patent filing has us thinking otherwise.

As seen below, BMW filed for two trademarks; “Evo Sport” and “Evo Track”. The E30 M3 included a variant called Sport Evo (Sport Evolution) and was one of the rarest M3 special editions with just 600 units built as a Group A homologation car.

“Evo Track” is something completely new but if we were to hazard a guess, it may be a track-only creation built in very limited numbers for only the diehard enthusiasts and collectors.