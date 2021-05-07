Mansory Give Ferrari Portofino More Menace and More Power

It is never a dull day when Mansory reveals a new project and although some of the creations are fairly controversial, this offering for the Ferrari Portofino is quite restrained for them and gives the prancing horse some much-needed presence.

Various forged body components have been added and include the front apron and hood air vents, the side skirts, and mirror caps. The pillars and door handles also follow this theme, which continues at the back for the subtle lid spoiler and the not-so-subtle apron.

Wrapping up the cosmetic modifications are the custom wheels with a yellow rim edge to match the body colour. These new shoes measure 21 inches at the front and 22 inches for the rear axle and represent a new wheel design from Mansory.

Inside you are greeted with black leather with striking yellow accents to provide a visual connection with the vividly painted exterior.

The tuner did not leave the 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 alone because in stock form it delivers 592 hp (441 kW) and 760 Nm (560 lb-ft) of torque and in this application, it pushes out 710 hp (529 kW) and 890 Nm (656 lb-ft) of torque which trumps the new Portofino M.

This performance hike was a result of a revised engine management system and a custom exhaust system. The 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint now takes just 3 seconds and the top speed has increased to 334 km/h (208 mph).