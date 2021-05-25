Oettinger Give VW Golf 8 GTI Subtle Cosmetic Upgrade

Aftermarket shops are in a frenzy at the moment as they try to offer a unique package for the new Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI and Oettinger is not going to be left behind.

Unlike the other offering we have seen from Manhart, this package leaves the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine under the hood untouched.

They have focused on cosmetic changes including a new front splitter, a roof-mounted spoiler and a rear diffuser. All the additions are made of “RIM in original equipment quality”, according to Oettinger, which makes them “easy to fit”.

The parts will soon be made available in the Volkswagen Accessories catalogue, as well as at the brand’s official partners.

To finish off the changes, the hot hatch has been fitted with a set of H&R springs while the twin-spoke 19-inch wheels have been painted in Red on the driver’s side and in Glossy Black on the passenger’s side.