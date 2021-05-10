Rumours Suggest Toyota GR Super Sport Hypercar Could Have Over 1,000 HP

Toyota is loving the high-performance appeal these days and sometime next year, we should see a fully-fledged hypercar.

Previewed back in January 2018 by the GR Super Sport Concept, the production version should arrive next year and could go by the name of GR 010.

Autocar suggests it will take on the likes of the Aston Martin Valkyrie and the Mercedes-AMG One. The mid-engined machine will adopt a hybrid powertrain and a coupe body style, possibly with a canopy opening as hinted by a patent.

This hybrid system is expected to comprise a twin-turbo V6 2.4-litre adapted from the motorsport division’s previous race car, the TS050 Hybrid.

At the moment it is rumoured to pack at least 986 hp (735 kW) as per the original output announced for the concept car. Autocar claims there is a distinct possibility the final version will pack an even more punch courtesy of a tri-motor hybrid setup.