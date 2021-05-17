News

Tesla Model S Plaid Faster Than F8 Tributo and Turbo S at Laguna Seca

By Zero2Turbo

It seems Elon Musk and his team from Tesla are in the final stages of developing the Model S Plaid/Plaid+ as these images have emerged from Laguna Seca raceway.

The images seen here have been accompanied by unconfirmed reports of a lap time in the region of 1:30. If this turns out to be accurate, the electric vehicle is quicker around the circuit than the likes of the Ferrari F8 Tributo, Lambo Huracán EVO and the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

The company states that the Model S Plaid will be the quickest production car once it’s launched. Deliveries will begin in 2021 for the ‘regular’ Plaid version, while a long-range Plaid+ version will be made available later in the year.

