Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI Gets Some Menace Thanks To Manhart

Tuners absolutely love the Volkswagen Golf GTI especially on the cosmetic front so we can expect the new MK8 variant to be subject to many custom jobs and tunes and Manhart is one of them.

You might notice that they have not gone with their traditional black and gold accents but rather black with red accents which is great considering the GTI’s association to the colour.

Cosmetically, you get a look akin to the GTI Clubsport 45 but thanks to the black theme, it looks a lot more menacing. Thanks to some glossy black 19-inch wheels and a set of H&R sport springs, the GTI delivers a lot more presence.

Inside not much has changed but if you look at the images below you will notice something that is not exactly what you would expect to find in a hot hatch. That’s right, Manhart can fit your new GTI with a starlight headliner just like a Rolls-Royce.

Manhart tinkered with the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine to deliver 286 hp (213 kW) and 425 Nm (313 lb-ft) which will certainly improve performance figures.