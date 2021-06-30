NewsTuning

ABT Tweaks VW Golf 8 R To 378 HP (282 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

In 1982, ABT Sportsline created the legendary and iconic wide-body Volkswagen Golf GTI. Almost 40 years later, the 8th generation of the Golf is offered as standard in a wide range of sporty models, way beyond the regular GTI.

At the top of the pile sits the Golf R which, in its eighth generation, delivers 315 hp (235 kW) and 420 Nm of torque. For many power-hungry hot hatch fans out there, this is not enough and this is where the folks from ABT step in.

Thanks to the high-tech control unit ABT Engine Control (AEC), the new output of the Golf R is 378 hp (282 kW) and 470 Nm of torque.

The tuner also offers three attractive rim designs for the Golf GTI, GTD, GTI Clubsport and R. For example, the 19-inch ER-C in matt black see on the GTD in the gallery below. If you want to pull out all the stops with a 20-inch rim, choose the ABT FR in mystic black or Sport GR in glossy or matt black. Both of the latter come with diamond-machined accents.

The tuner also offers a similar upgrade for the GTD (seen below), GTI and GTI Clubsport.

