BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe Is Official

Fancy the new BMW 4 Series but two doors are just not practical for you? BMW has answered your prayers as the BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe is now official.

This new variant will join the coupé and convertible and as you can see, it is heavily based on the new electric i4. So does that mean it has grown? Absolutely.

The new 4 Series Gran Coupe is 150 mm (5.9 inches) longer, 25 mm (1 inch) wider, and 53 mm (2.1 inches) taller than the GC that it replaces. BMW also added an extra 40 mm (1.6 inches) to the front track and 18 mm (0.7 inches) to the rear, which gives the new Gran Coupe a slightly better stance, plus the wheelbase is 46 mm (1.8 inches) longer than before.

The M440i variant sports a unique mesh pattern with an even sharper Cerium Grey surround that carries over to the side mirrors and exhaust, plus a U-shaped lower bumper design reminiscent of the hardcore M models.

Under the hood, you will find the turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six with a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup. The combo produces a total output of 382 hp (285 kW) and 499 Nm (368 lb-ft), allowing this version to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds.

Only the M440i model offers xDrive all-wheel drive, plus features like M Sport brakes, an M Sport differential, and an adaptive suspension that varies with each drive mode. All of those carry over from the standard M440i coupe.

Local pricing will be available closer to the time of the local market introduction in the fourth quarter of 2021.