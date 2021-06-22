Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Final Testing Includes 440 km/h Top Speed Runs

Bugatti is in the final stages of testing the sleek Chiron Super Sport and although it has lost the ‘300+’ suffix, it is not what you would call slow.

Previous tests saw the Chiron Super Sport hit “only” 380 km/h (236 mph) but now they have pushed it all the way to the electronically governed top speed of 440 km/h (273 mph). To accurately register all the relevant data and make last-minute tweaks, the peeps from Molsheim have fitted a prototype with approximately 100 additional sensors that record temperature, pressure, and other key information.

As you can see in one of the images below the Bug turns into a bug killer at those sort of speeds.

Bugatti did not just give the Chiron Super Sport a longer body and extra grunt from the quad-turbo W16 because it also makes use of a tweaked transmission. The final gear, 7th will not be selected until you hit a casual 403 km/h (250 mph). Thanks to the 1,577 hp (1,176 kW) being developed, the hypercar can “accelerate strongly” even after hitting the insane 400 km/h mark.

If you were to test it to those sort of speeds you would find that 0 to 400 km/h takes just 28.6 seconds but before that, you will hit 100 km/h (96 mph) from standstill in just 2.4 seconds and 0 to 300 km/h (186 mph) is dealt with in 12.1 seconds – a second quicker than the ‘regular’ Chiron.

The Chiron Super Sport is limited to just 9 examples worldwide and as usual, all have already been spoken for.

If you were lucky enough to secure one of these, you will need to part with €3.2 million before extras.