Bugatti Chiron vs Red Bull F1 Car Is Pure Entertainment

Carwow is back at it with a new drag race but this one is a little different.

The Bugatti Chiron is one of the fastest hypercars on the planet but how does it stack up in a drag race against a 2011 Championship-winning Red Bull RB7 Formula 1 car?

F1 cars are designed to lap circuits with immense speed but as you will see below, they are immensely quick in a straight line too.

The Red Bull F1 car packs a 2.4-litre V8 delivering 750 hp to the rear wheels with the whole package weighing just 650 kg (1433 lbs).

The Chiron on the other hand weighs a hefty 1,995 kg (4,398 lbs) which is nearly three times as much but as you should know, it packs an 8.0-litre W16 quad-turbo pumping out 1,479 hp to all four wheels.

Sounds like we have a good race on our hands? Push play and enjoy mainly because we miss that sweet sweet scream from the F1 V8.