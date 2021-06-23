Manhart Land Rover Defender Packs 505 HP (377 kW)

Manhart is known for giving German machines a whole new approach but now they have set their sights on the Land Rover Defender and as you can see, it no longer looks like an ordinary Defender.

They started with a P400 AWD 110 variant which packs a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine producing 394 hp (294 kW) and 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) of torque.

Manhart performance has remapped the engine control software of the Defender and increased the output power to 505 hp (377 kW) and 710 Nm (524 lb-ft) of torque. This puts the model at the top together with the new 5.0-litre supercharged V8 variant.

The Defender DP 500 also receives a stainless steel exhaust system which will be available with either carbon or ceramic-coated tailpipes. A brake upgrade, as well as optimization of the factory air suspension with regards to the chassis, will be available on request.

The Forged Line wheels have been fitted measuring a massive 24 inches but should you wish, you can opt for the 22-inch Concave One wheels with black finish and gold trim.

Cosmetically the exterior sports some fender flares which make the vehicle appear broader while the body receives some silver stripes contrasting to the black paint job.

Rounding out the overhaul is Manhart‘s leather and Alcantara-wrapped interior, which can be upgraded with front Recaro seats that are electronically operated, heated, cooled, and feature integrated airbags in them.