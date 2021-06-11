Mansory Go ‘Modest’ On The Porsche Taycan

Another week goes by and another package has been churned out by the Mansory folks with the subject (or victim for some) being the Porsche Taycan.

As far as Mansory modifications go, you could call this modest but it is still not going to tickle everyone’s fancy that’s for sure.

They have stuck to their usual recipe of adding carbon fibre components which include the forged carbon front splitter, forged carbon around the headlights and a vent on the nose. Forged carbon side sills are part of the body kit, stretching towards the rear where we find more carbon for the rear apron and diffuser, with a small lip spoiler up top. The side mirrors also get the forged carbon treatment, and a pair of thin carbon strips spanning the front fenders and doors add a bit of character to the profile.

No Mansory creation is complete without a set of wheels and this electric vehicle is no exception. They have fitted a set of 22-inch Y.5 one-piece alloys all around with the rears being slightly wider. The tuner claims this wheel design improves heat dissipation from the brakes but we think Porsche has done their research on this and already offer the optimum product.

Mansory did not share interior shots which means they have probably left it untouched but they have emphasised that limitless customization can take place should the customer wish.