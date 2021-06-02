Posaidon Push Mercedes-AMG E 63 S To 927 HP (691 kW)

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Estate is not what you would call a slow wagon but the folks from Posaidon in Germany have unlocked an entirely new beast.

As the name suggests, the POSAIDON E 63 RS 830 boasts 830 PS (819 hp; 610 kW) and maximum torque of 1,100 Nm. This variant comes with specially configured upgraded turbochargers, a sports air filter, and downpipes with sports catalytic converters. It also includes tweaks to the software of the engine control unit, transmission control unit and central powertrain controller (CPC). As a result, this Stuttgart-born station wagon sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (96 mph) in just 3.2 seconds. This extra grunt means the Estate now has a new top speed of 350 km/h.

This is just the first stage because the RS 830+ (2nd stage) is fitted with ball bearing turbochargers in conjunction with the aforementioned adjustments in the previous level, which takes it to 880 PS (868 hp; 647 kW) and 1,200 Nm. This upgrade enables the AMG to hit 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds.

The meanest offering is a tweaked version of the RS 830+ featuring modifications to the cylinder heads (porting) and valve seats, plus the addition of a water/methanol injection system, which generates a ridiculous 940 PS (927 hp; 691 kW) and maximum torque of 1,280 Nm. With this power under the hood, 0 to 100 km/h takes less than three seconds.

POSAIDON also offers the option of their PowerBox which hands any of the E 63 models an additional 95 PS (94 hp; 70 kW) and 150 Nm.

The car seen in the included images has also lowered with an electronic module and fitted with

blow-off valves.