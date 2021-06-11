NewsTuning

Vivid Racing Carbon Fibre Aero Kit For Porsche Taycan Is On Point

By Zero2Turbo

Generally, speaking tuners tend to overcomplicate packages to make a bigger statement but sometimes less is more and Vivid Racing has taken this approach with some sterling results.

The first time we saw these shots, we thought we were maybe looking at an aero kit that Porsche themselves would offer but no it is the fine carbon fibre work of the folks at Vivid Racing.

They have been working on the parts and package for over a year and even made a plan to get a demo Taycan from their local dealer to 3D scan the electric Porsche.

Following a series of sketches to identify which look suits the electric sedan best, Vivid Racing then tested out the new components manufactured using a 3D printer.

The package consists of a front spoiler lip, side skirts, and a rear diffuser. The most noticeable modification is the prominent trunk lid spoiler which immediately reminds us of the good old Porsche classic ducktail spoiler.

The kit can be ordered as a whole package or you can pick and choose which components you would like. You can also choose if you want the parts finished in glossy or forged carbon and to wrap up the car you are also offered 21 and 22-inch alloy wheels to pick from.  These come in different designs and finishes and can be complemented by a lowering kit for the air suspension to nicely round off the package.

