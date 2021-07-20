2022 Porsche Macan Gets Power and Style Upgrade with Pricing for South Africa

The Porsche Macan has received some tweaks and upgrades for MY22 and although we are not met with any surprises, we do have all the details for you.

The big news is that there is no Macan Turbo this time folks but do not stress as the range-topping Macan GTS makes use of the 434 hp (324 kW) version of the twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 used in the Turbo. When fitted with the optional Sport Chrono package, the Macan GTS can sprint to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and propel to a top speed of 272 km/h.

On the other trim levels, power is also up. The entry-level Macan packs the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine which now delivers 261 hp (195 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. The Macan S now delivers a healthy 375 hp (280 kW) thanks to the boosted V6. All variants drive all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission.

There is a new optional Sport package for the GTS (Green Macan in gallery below) which includes the Sport Chrono Package and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus but also adds a plethora of eye candy. Sport Design side mirrors are finished in gloss black, 21-inch GT Design wheels get high-performance tires, there are 18-way sport seats inside, and there’s more black is found on the side skits as well as the front and rear fascias.

Visually you will note that the new 2022 Macan sports some minor updates such as the front fascia now featuring integrated air intakes as well as front trim finished in body colour. The three narrow vents at the bottom of the fascia are now blended into one continuous strip, and the entire face looks a bit more sporty.

Inside you will find a redesigned centre console offering haptic touch elements as well as a new steering wheel adopted from the 911. In the centre, you’ll find a 10.9-inch touchscreen and the standard-issue analogue clock.

Macan III order book will open within the next week or two in South Africa with pricing as follows;

Macan – R1,050,000

Macan S – R1,271,000

Macan GTS – R1,551,000

Indicatively, our first deliveries will be from January 2022.