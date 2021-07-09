Cape Town Added To Formula E 2022 Calendar

In March last year, we heard that Cape Town was being considered for a Formula E race in 2021 but that did not happen.

Now, the FIA has announced the provisional calendar for the 2021/2022 Formula E season and that includes our very own Cape Town.

Other inaugural races include Vancouver and Seoul.

The South African race has been earmarked to take place on the 26th of February 2022.

“Three possible circuit layouts have been identified and we are now in the process of exploring these possibilities with the City of Cape Town and other interested parties,” said Chairman of Cape Town-based e-Movement, Iain Banner.

The Cape Town round will be the first FIA World Championship single-seater race in South Africa since the 1993 South African Grand Prix.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato, said: “Cape Town is pleased ro be chosen as one of the cities to participate in the Formula E tournament. The event will unlock major investment, job creation and tourism potential through identifying Cape Town as the racing destination on the African continent.

“We look forward to working toward this event. The City has the necessary infrastructure and skills to host an event of this size and we are confident that the event will further cement Cap Town’s global reputation as the World’s Leading Festival and Event Destination.”

The governing body also noted that the maximum power for each car will be increased from 200kW to 220kW in the race mode, as stipulated under the Gen2 roadmap.

2021/22 Formula E calendar