Ferrari F8 Tributo Gets Widebody Novitec N-Largo Kit and 807 HP (602 kW)

Novitec is back with another widebody N-Largo build and this time it is the mighty good-looking Ferrari F8 Tibuto as the subject.

Behind your head, you will find a reworked 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 delivering a healthy 807 hp (602 kW) and 930 Nm of torque – available from just 3,100 rpm. This results in a 0 to 100 km/h time of just 2.6 seconds while the top speed has been increased to 340 km/h.

This kit was created by German designer Vittorio Strosek but don’t expect to see one very often, if ever. Just 15 units will be built worldwide and knowing the passion for this stuff in South Africa, we are more than likely going to see at least one of these.

A wind tunnel was used to ensure that the parts bring both form and function to the table ahead of production. The designer went for an hourglass shape while also incorporating large intakes to cool the engine and the huge rear brakes.

The front and rear bumpers had to be completely redesigned to maintain harmony with the new widebody parts. The aerodynamic lift was eliminated in the wind tunnel. A rear hood scoop was added to maximize air supply to the engine, while the ducktail spoiler generates more downforce. Buyers can opt to have the widebody kit painted or finished in bare naked carbon.

The wider the car the wider the wheels, as the F8 Tributo has been treated to a set of Vossen wheels measuring 21 inches at the front and 22 at the rear.

Novitec Sport springs not only provide more comfort but also lower the car by 35mm for a meaner more flush stance.

At the rear, your ears will be treated to a new stainless steel exhaust (available with or without valves). An even lighter option made from Inconel can be installed on request.