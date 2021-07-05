NewsTuningVideo

Ferrari F8 Tributo Gets Widebody Novitec N-Largo Kit and 807 HP (602 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

Novitec is back with another widebody N-Largo build and this time it is the mighty good-looking Ferrari F8 Tibuto as the subject.

Behind your head, you will find a reworked 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 delivering a healthy 807 hp (602 kW) and 930 Nm of torque – available from just 3,100 rpm. This results in a 0 to 100 km/h time of just 2.6 seconds while the top speed has been increased to 340 km/h.

This kit was created by German designer Vittorio Strosek but don’t expect to see one very often, if ever. Just 15 units will be built worldwide and knowing the passion for this stuff in South Africa, we are more than likely going to see at least one of these.

A wind tunnel was used to ensure that the parts bring both form and function to the table ahead of production. The designer went for an hourglass shape while also incorporating large intakes to cool the engine and the huge rear brakes.

The front and rear bumpers had to be completely redesigned to maintain harmony with the new widebody parts. The aerodynamic lift was eliminated in the wind tunnel. A rear hood scoop was added to maximize air supply to the engine, while the ducktail spoiler generates more downforce. Buyers can opt to have the widebody kit painted or finished in bare naked carbon.

Related Posts

You Can Now Tick Identical Scale Model As an Option For Your…

This Ferrari F40 Is No Garage Queen and Goes Drifting Off…

The wider the car the wider the wheels, as the F8 Tributo has been treated to a set of Vossen wheels measuring 21 inches at the front and 22 at the rear.

Novitec Sport springs not only provide more comfort but also lower the car by 35mm for a meaner more flush stance.

At the rear, your ears will be treated to a new stainless steel exhaust (available with or without valves). An even lighter option made from Inconel can be installed on request.

Prev 1 of 20 Next

You might also like
News

You Can Now Tick Identical Scale Model As an Option For Your New Ferrari

News

This Ferrari F40 Is No Garage Queen and Goes Drifting Off Road

News

Ferrari 296 GTB Revealed With 818 hp (610 kW) Plug-In Hybrid V6

News

Watch Harrowing In-Car Footage Of Ferrari 458 Track Day Crash

News

Rare Ferrari Sold For $200 Could Be Worth More Than $6 Million

News

GTO Engineering Squalo V12 To Rev To 10,000 RPM

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us